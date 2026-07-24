Trukfit

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Style

Lil Wayne's Brand Trukfit Is Being Sued For Using a Woman's Image Without Her Consent

Lil Wayne is facing yet another lawsuit for using a woman's image on a shirt without consent.

Alexis Castro3891 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Video: Lil Wayne and Mountain Dew Open Skate Park in New Orleans

Weezy just really does love to skateboard.

Zach Frydenlund5036 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Video: Lil Wayne Talks Trukfit With JackThreads

Founder of the online shopping site catches up with the New Orleans native.

Teofilo Killip5079 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Style

Video: Lil Wayne Projects His Collection On Mannequins At MAGIC Tradeshow

The rapper shows off his line in an interesting way.

Jian DeLeon5084 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Rihanna Wears Trukfit in London

RiRi in menswear again.

Karizza Sanchez5148 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Watch Lil Wayne Praise Kanye West's Style, Question Drake's Fashion

The YMCMB boss says Yeezy is the most stylish rapper right now.

Karizza Sanchez5152 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Lil Wayne Shows Off TRUKFIT At Macy’s In The Beverly Center

The skate-inspired brand lands in one of the nation's biggest retailers.

Teofilo Killip5164 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

Video: Lil Wayne Talks About The Inspiration Behind Trukfit

Find out where the name "Trukfit" came from.

Jian DeLeon5197 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Video: Lil Wayne Skates And Promotes His Trukfit Clothing Line

The online retailer also brings along some familiar skaters that can teach Weezy a thing or two.

Teofilo Killip5203 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Lil Wayne Is Not Interested In Anyone's Fashion Advice

The rapper is just fine doing his own thing, apparently.

Complex5252 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Video: Karmaloop Covers NYC Launch Event Of Lil Wayne’s TRUKFIT Clothing Line

The YMCMB General debuts his line with silver painted models.

Teofilo Killip5303 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Lil Wayne Debuts TRUKFIT Clothing Line in New York

The rapper's line shows off its goods.

Jian DeLeon5307 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Style

More Looks Into Lil Wayne’s Skateboarding-Inspired Trukfit Clothing Line

Looks similar to another well-known streetwear brand.

Teofilo Killip5311 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App