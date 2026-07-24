Tragedy Girls

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Latest Stories

Alexandra Shipp with a 'Tragedy Girls' mask
Pop Culture

Alexandra Shipp Talks 'Tragedy Girls' and Why Her Knife Game Is So On Point

Alexandra Shipp, star of 'Tragedy Girls,' talks her favorite horror movie, learning how to stab people, and what she shares in common with her character.

Khal3186 days ago
Alexandra Shipp on Complex Facebook Live
Pop Culture

Watch 'Tragedy Girls' Star Alexandra Shipp Spin The Wheel of Death

Shipp tells us what it was like to fight Craig Robinson on-screen.

Khal3197 days ago

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