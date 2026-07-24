Toronto Radio Project

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kevin durant looking up
Sports

Golden State Warriors Employee Says Kevin Durant Missing Finals is 'Killing Him'

Saying that KD is eager to make his return to the court would be an understatement.

Kyle Shokeye2606 days ago
Sports

Toronto Raptors: Nice to See You, Mr. Lowry

Kyle Lowry returned to his All-Star form on Saturday, collecting 33 points as the Raptors won Game 3 in Miami.

E. Spencer Kyte3730 days ago
Sports

Toronto Raptors: Tonight Has To Be The Night

Ahead 3-2 and with all the momentum in their favour, the Toronto Raptors need to finish the Indiana Pacers tonight in Game 6.

E. Spencer Kyte3740 days ago
Music

TRP Is Toronto’s Only (Literally) Underground Radio Station

TRP Is Toronto’s Only (Literally) Underground Radio Station

Aaron Zorgel4202 days ago

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