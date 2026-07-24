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Wondagurl and London Cyr at BMO Field
Music

WondaGurl on Toronto FC's New Kits, Starting the "Antidote" Beat at The Keg

WondaGurl's Wonderchild Music imprint is about giving back to up-and-coming beatmakers. She's also discussed Toronto FC's new kits, Travis Scott's "Antidote."

Alex Narvaez1193 days ago
lorenzo insigne toronto fc
Sports

OVO Drops Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC Track Jacket

After a successful collab following his arrival last season, Toronto FC star Lorenzo Insigne has once again teamed up with OVO for a new track jacket.

Erik Leijon1213 days ago
Insigne for Toronto FC x OVO collab campaign
Sports

OVO and Toronto FC Launch Capsule Collection Marking Lorenzo Insigne's Arrival

Drake's OVO brand and Toronto FC celebrate the Italian national team star's arrival in the 6ix with a new capsule collection, released exclusively in Canada.

Bianca Thompson1480 days ago
covid19 toronto
Sports

How Toronto’s Sports Fans Are Handling a World With No Sports

As the COVID-19 crisis has put the entire sports landscape on hold, Toronto's fans are struggling to find other forms of escapism.

Vivek Jacob2303 days ago

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