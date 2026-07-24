From Kanye West's genre-defining heartbreak record to Jack Harlow's attempt at Neo-soul, rappers stepping outside hip-hop have a long and fascinating history. Here are the 20 best albums to come out of it.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.Complex Staff
Teamwork makes the dream work. Nothing displays that better than the posse cut. Here are the 25 best.OrNah
Boom-bap, backpack, and rage rap fans can be hard to please—until now. Peep the best gifts for every strain of hip-hop head in our holiday gift guide.Ian Stonebrook