Tig Notaro

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Poet Andrea Gibson attends the "Come See Me In The Good Light" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.
Pop Culture

‘West Side Story’ Star Pays Tribute to Poet Andrea Gibson After Battle With Cancer

Ariana DeBose shares heartfelt words about the passing of Andrea Gibson, who explored themes of grief, connection, and gender identity, after a battle with ovarian cancer.

Sarah Vincent375 days ago
dead
Pop Culture

Netflix Drops New Trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, and more are aboard Snyder's Vegas zombie opus.

Trace William Cowen1929 days ago
Jennifer Aniston
Pop Culture

Jennifer Aniston and Tig Notaro Take the White House in Netflix Movie 'First Ladies'

Tig Notaro's Netflix bag just got a lot bigger. The company just greenlit the comedian's pitch which will star Jennifer Aniston and Notaro as First Ladies.

Marco Margaritoff2990 days ago
Comedian Tig Notaro performs onstage at the Family Equality Council's Impact Awards
Pop Culture

Tig Notaro Apparently Believes Louis C.K.'s 'SNL' Clown Skit Ripped Her Off

Tig Notaro believes Louis C.K. ripped off her 'Clown Service' short film during the latest episode of 'SNL.'

Joshua Espinoza3391 days ago

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