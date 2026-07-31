The Pharcyde

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Cube in a blue fur coat and sunglasses performs on stage. Tyler in a brown suit and green cap poses with finger guns.
Music

Ice Cube Salutes Tyler, The Creator: 'Reminds Me of The Pharcyde'

"That’s the L.A. people don’t know about," Cube said of Tyler's sustaining success.

Trace William Cowen573 days ago
Music

Big Boy Recalls Hiding Two Guns Under Belly Fat After Getting Pulled Over in 1994

The radio host has shed lots of weight after coming in at over 500 pounds in the 2000s.

Brad Callas942 days ago
2 Chainz performing a freestyle for Power 106 Los Angeles
Music

Watch 2 Chainz Freestyle Over the Pharcyde's "Passin' Me By"

For the first time in almost five years, 2 Chainz stopped by Power 106 Los Angeles to deliver a smooth freestyle over a classic beat from the Pharcyde.

Joe Price1644 days ago
Logic
Music

Logic Drops "No Pressure" Freestyle, Announces He Has a Child on the Way

Logic has just dropped a surprise new freestyle over The Pharcyde's "Runnin'" ahead of his fall tour with J.I.D and YBN Cordae.

Joe Price2542 days ago

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