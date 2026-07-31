The National

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

taylor
Music

Taylor Swift Shares "You All Over Me," the First Song in Her 'From the Vault' Series

Following the arrival of the re-recorded version of her track “Love Story,” Taylor Swift has shared a new remix and previously unreleased track.

Joe Price1958 days ago
Taylor Swift 'Evermore'
Music

Taylor Swift Shares Surprise Album 'Evermore'

The project, which is described as a sister album to ‘Folklore,’ includes features by Haim, The National, and Bon Iver.

Joshua Espinoza2064 days ago
ts
Music

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Announcement of New Album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift is continuing the 'folklore' era with another new 2020 album titled 'evermore.' Swift surprised fans with the announcement on Thursday.

Trace William Cowen2064 days ago
ts
Music

Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Announcement of New Album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift's new album features Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver, and more and is the follow-up to last year's excellent 'Lover.' Expect it tonight.

Trace William Cowen2204 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App