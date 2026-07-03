Stolen Arts

Stolen Arts is a streetwear brand designed in New York by Darrian Scott. The brand is known for its embellished belts and sweatsuits that contribute to its distinctive style. Its limited-edition pieces are produced with attention to design and quality. The brand has also produced custom pieces for Kendrick Lamar and been spotted on big names like Kai Cenat and NBA Youngboy.

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A silver chain belt with intricate links and a blue and red plaid hooded jacket on a white background.
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Stolen Arts Belts and Hoodies: How to Buy

Shop the latest from the Houston-based belt and accessory brand on Complex.

Complex Staff45 days ago

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