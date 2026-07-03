Day 1 of ComplexCon 2025 delivered with an epic Verzuz showdown and performances from Peso Pluma and Yeat. Here’s a recap of what went down.Antonio Johri
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This 39 piece drop is available exclusively in the Complex App through Sunday.Shinnie Park
Duki is Argentina’s most-streamed artist. He is now trying to see if he can take his trap sound to the United States.Alejandro De Jesus
Complex teamed up with the lawyer by profession and poet by choice to commemorate Black History Month. Watch his powerful spoken word video, "Ode to Us."Coleman Molnar