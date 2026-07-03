Earlier this year, the once-ubiquitous actor lost his bid to overturn the ruling in a libel case involving Amber Heard and a tabloid publication.Trace William Cowen
Featured
Life
Spanish Woman Sues Health Department for $3.5 Million After DNA Test Reveals She Was Switched at Birth
A 19-year-old woman in Spain is seeking damages after learning she was swapped at birth with another baby. She is now seeking $3.5 million in damages.Brad Callas
John McAfee, the eccentric tech entrepreneur and founder of the antivirus software company, has died behind bars in a Spanish prison. He was 75.Brad Callas
A wildly eclectic night and a well-balanced primer for 2019 reggaeton in all its many vibrant forms.James Keith