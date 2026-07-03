Mexican National Team

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Raul Jimenez celebrates after scoring during Mexico's 2-0 win over Ecuador at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bets

When Does Mexico Play Again In The 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico won its first World Cup knockout stage match in 40 years Tuesday. We look at who El Tri will play next and when.

Matt Burke17 days ago
Julian Quinones celebrates his goal during Mexico's win over South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Bets

Can Mexico Win the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

Mexico is five wins away from capturing its first-ever World Cup Trophy. How realistic is it that El Tri will win it all?

Matt Burke19 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App