Drake and several others shared a laugh with 21 Savage after the rapper posted a video of himself almost falling on stage while performing with J. Cole.Jordan Rose
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Every year, atheletes and the teams they play for post embarrassing things to social media. These are 2017's worst sports social media fails.Zion Olojede
What's up with this trend of famous men making apologies on social media after hurting their partners? Knock it off with these insincere stunts.Dria Roland
Another year, another tidal wave of embarrassing sports social media moments. One of these days athletes will learn, right?Adam Caparell