Nike React

Since its debut in 2017, Nike React foam has transformed the feel of Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers, especially in the running and lifestyle categories. React technology offers a distinct blend of softness and resilience that redefines comfort during high-impact activity. Fans seek out React-equipped models not just for performance but for how the foam seamlessly integrates with sleek, modern design. This fusion of innovation and style has made React sneakers a staple for athletes looking to enhance their game and collectors invested in the evolution of the brand’s performance tech.

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