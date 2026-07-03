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From Roy Woods to KILLY to Ramriddlz, the Montreal-based artist has been customizing kicks for some of Canada's hottest acts.Josh Walker
The Toronto-based visual artist reimagines the sneakerhead archetype in 2020 via elegance, sophistication, and weirdness.Calum Marsh
Japanese artist ShoeTree transforms decayed Nike silhouettes and turns them into plant sculptures. Find out more about his process and art with this exclusive interview.Michael Conway
An interview with Portuguese artist Laro Lagosta discussing his viral sneaker artwork.Mike DeStefano