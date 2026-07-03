Sneaker Art

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Sierato Ruffles Oridgenators 2020
Sneakers

Sierato Became A Sneaker Designer Out of Necessity

Sierato talks to Complex and Ruffles about how he started his career as a sneaker designer and the dedication to detail that goes into every shoe.

Brandon Constantine2041 days ago
Gucci Garage
Style

Gucci Delivers Virtual 25 Sneaker, Clothing and More for ComplexLand

Customize your ComplexLand avatar with exclusive Gucci sneakers and apparel.

Hunter Mak2048 days ago
mr flower fantastic 2
Sneakers

Meet the Artist Turning Flowers Into Hyped Sneakers

Artist Mr. Flower Fantastic explains how he creates his art, to look like some of his favorite sneakers, out of flowers, his love for sneakers, and what it was like to make shoes for Serena Williams at the U.S. Open.

Matt Welty2862 days ago
Joshua Vides
Sneakers

Meet the Sneaker Customizer Who Impressed Tinker Hatfield

Artist Joshua Vides has made noise with his 'Reality to Idea' style of customizing.

Michael Conway3071 days ago

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