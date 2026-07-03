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Stephen A. Smith’s Daughter Roasts Him During His Show: 'He Cannot Afford a Hair Transplant'
“Yes, his forehead still has space."
Premiere: Mestizo and Rome Fortune Link Up for "H.A.N.," Your Next Late Summer Jam
DJ Craze's Goodies imprint is back with another banger.
Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Go "All Out" on New 2¢ Single
DJs Craze and Four Color Zack link back up as 2¢ for "All Out."
Premiere: Four Color Zack Flips a Classic Sample on "After Laughter"
Four Color Zack gets his Wu-Tang on for "After Laughter," a new one from Slow Roast's Goodies imprint.
Premiere: Craze Switches Up Styles on His 'Off the 1, 2s' EP
Craze steps down from the turntables to show how nice he is as a producer with 'Off the 1, 2s' EP.
PREMIERE: Four Color Zack - "REEWIND"
Four Color Zack is a beast among the DJ circuit if you didn't already know. The 2012 Red Bull Thre3style World Champion really doesn't need to prove h
DJ Craze ft. Trick Daddy - "Bow Down"
There’s nobody questioning DJ Craze’s credentials anymore. Not that you should have ever done so, but his recent #RealDJing video was the end-all-
Codes ft. Janelle Kroll - "We Get Crazy"
While I won't say that DAD was the first place people heard Codes' "Brooklyn bounce" term, it was the term that was applied to his exclusive DAD mix l
DAD Label Profile: Slow Roast Records
In a time where some labels are pumping out release after release conveyor belt style, Slow Roast Records is doing just the opposite. Just as the name
Listen to DJ Craze's "ReTwonked" Teaser Mix
Back in March, Craze made sure to knock out a promo mix for Brillz' Twonked album; considering that Slow Roast put it out, it made perfect sense, and
Brillz & Minxx - "Fuzzy Peach (LOUDPVCK Remix)"
With Brillz' ReTwonked remix album set to drop on December 10, it was about time that we got to sample some of these bits. Today TSIS premiered the LO
BassHead Music Wins 2013 Red Bull Music Academy Culture Clash in Miami
Last night, the Miami edition of the Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash went down, pitting teams representing Slow Roast Records, Moombahton Massi
Red Bull Music Academy Bringing Culture Clash to Miami on October 24
Earlier this year, DAD was blown away by the Red Bull Music Academy's stay in New York, particularly with the massive Culture Clash (that was won by D
Brillz - "TWONK"
If you live on the Internets (like many of us good androids do), you might be of the school of thought that trap could have been dead and buried somet
Preview Brillz's "TWONK" LP with This Teaser Mix
DJ Craze's Slow Roast imprint is dropping Brillz' TWONK LP, and as per usual, Craze put together this teaser mix of the entire album. Featured cuts include the ETC!ETC!-featured "Callisto," "Come Down" (which features Craze), and a number of tunes with Teddy Tuxedo. We even get another new jack swing tune! Dig into this 22-minute preview, then make sure you cop the album when it drops on March 26.
Brillz Announces Debut LP, "TWONK"
And here we were, thinking that getting a remix of Zedd's "Clarity" was going to be the highlight of Brillz' 2013! In an interview with DJZ, Brillz le
Download Codes' "In Your Brain" and a Teaser Mix from DJ Craze
Codes is one producer we definitely feel like we need more music of, and next week, we will get just that. Following up the awesome "World Rulin'" boo