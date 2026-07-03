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Latest Stories

Mestizo & Rome Fortune ft. PressPlay "H.A.N." cover
Music

Premiere: Mestizo and Rome Fortune Link Up for "H.A.N.," Your Next Late Summer Jam

DJ Craze's Goodies imprint is back with another banger.

Khal3257 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Craze and Four Color Zack Go "All Out" on New 2¢ Single

DJs Craze and Four Color Zack link back up as 2¢ for "All Out."

Khal3556 days ago
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Premiere: Four Color Zack Flips a Classic Sample on "After Laughter"

Four Color Zack gets his Wu-Tang on for "After Laughter," a new one from Slow Roast's Goodies imprint.

Khal3571 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Craze Switches Up Styles on His 'Off the 1, 2s' EP

Craze steps down from the turntables to show how nice he is as a producer with 'Off the 1, 2s' EP.

Khal3593 days ago
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REEWIND ART
Music

PREMIERE: Four Color Zack - "REEWIND"

Four Color Zack is a beast among the DJ circuit if you didn't already know. The 2012 Red Bull Thre3style World Champion really doesn't need to prove h

brenttactic4245 days ago
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DJ Craze ft. Trick Daddy - "Bow Down"

There’s nobody questioning DJ Craze’s credentials anymore. Not that you should have ever done so, but his recent #RealDJing video was the end-all-

jakel4273 days ago
codes brooklyn bounce
Music

Codes ft. Janelle Kroll - "We Get Crazy"

While I won't say that DAD was the first place people heard Codes' "Brooklyn bounce" term, it was the term that was applied to his exclusive DAD mix l

khrisd4310 days ago
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Music

DAD Label Profile: Slow Roast Records

In a time where some labels are pumping out release after release conveyor belt style, Slow Roast Records is doing just the opposite. Just as the name

brenttactic4529 days ago
retwonked
Music

Listen to DJ Craze's "ReTwonked" Teaser Mix

Back in March, Craze made sure to knock out a promo mix for Brillz' Twonked album; considering that Slow Roast put it out, it made perfect sense, and

khrisd4603 days ago
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retwonked
Music

Brillz & Minxx - "Fuzzy Peach (LOUDPVCK Remix)"

With Brillz' ReTwonked remix album set to drop on December 10, it was about time that we got to sample some of these bits. Today TSIS premiered the LO

khrisd4608 days ago
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Music

BassHead Music Wins 2013 Red Bull Music Academy Culture Clash in Miami

Last night, the Miami edition of the Red Bull Music Academy's Culture Clash went down, pitting teams representing Slow Roast Records, Moombahton Massi

khrisd4648 days ago
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Music

Red Bull Music Academy Bringing Culture Clash to Miami on October 24

Earlier this year, DAD was blown away by the Red Bull Music Academy's stay in New York, particularly with the massive Culture Clash (that was won by D

khrisd4668 days ago
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Music

Brillz - "TWONK"

If you live on the Internets (like many of us good androids do), you might be of the school of thought that trap could have been dead and buried somet

khrisd4861 days ago
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Preview Brillz's "TWONK" LP with This Teaser Mix

DJ Craze's Slow Roast imprint is dropping Brillz' TWONK LP, and as per usual, Craze put together this teaser mix of the entire album. Featured cuts include the ETC!ETC!-featured "Callisto," "Come Down" (which features Craze), and a number of tunes with Teddy Tuxedo. We even get another new jack swing tune! Dig into this 22-minute preview, then make sure you cop the album when it drops on March 26.

khrisd4868 days ago
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Music

Brillz Announces Debut LP, "TWONK"

And here we were, thinking that getting a remix of Zedd's "Clarity" was going to be the highlight of Brillz' 2013! In an interview with DJZ, Brillz le

khrisd4881 days ago
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Music

Download Codes' "In Your Brain" and a Teaser Mix from DJ Craze

Codes is one producer we definitely feel like we need more music of, and next week, we will get just that. Following up the awesome "World Rulin'" boo

khrisd4909 days ago

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