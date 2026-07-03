Here's what A$AP Ferg, Kari Faux, and more couldn't stop listening to this year.Lauren Nostro
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Meet London O’Connor, the Skateboarding, Dress-Wearing Rapper Who Might Not Be From This Planet
The rapper/producer is also looking to invest in an island.David Weiner
From Madonna to Chris Brown, these are the 35 biggest music scandals and shocking industry moments of all time.Complex
Summer Walker took aim at her ex-boyfriend in her new project 'Still Over It,' in which she accuses the famed producer of being a cheater and a liar.Joshua Espinoza