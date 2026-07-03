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In the run-up to the December 9 event, Complex caught up with the legendary MC to find out more.Joseph JP Patterson
*insert heart emoji*Frankie Mines
Pop Culture
‘Jackass’ Star Emotionally Recounts Being Swarmed and Bit in Wild Attack Filming ‘Shark Week’ Stunt
'Jackass' star Sean McInerney got emotional on camera when telling the story of how he almost died after getting bit by a shark doing a recent stunt.Jordan Rose
With ‘47 Meters Down’ out Friday, we ranked the best shark movies. And no, ‘Jaws’ isn’t our number one.John Flynn