Shanna Moakler Says Travis Barker Did Her ‘Dirty,’ Accuses Him and Kourtney Kardashian of ‘Parental Alienation’

Travis Barker’s ex Shanna Moakler has some choice words about her ex-husband and his new wife, Kourtney Kardashian.
Previews of an upcoming episode of Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast featuring Moakler were published on social media on Monday in which she talks about her relationship with her estranged ex.
According to People, the former Playboy model and Blink-182 drummer share two children, Landon, 20, and Alabama, 18. Barker and Moakler married in 2004 and documented their relationship on their reality show, Meet the Barkers, before they called it quits in 2006.
While reflecting on that relationship, Moakler says Barker “did [her] pretty dirty.”
“Drinking, his drug problems, his womanizing, his addiction,” she said on the podcast teaser, per Page Six.
The 48-year-old also recalled an incident after Barker’s near fatal 2008 plane crash. Moakler had set up a laptop for Barker at a burn center, who at the time was undergoing treatments for his injuries, to video chat with his children who he hadn’t seen in nearly a month.
“When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email. And I saw all the emails from all the women,” said Moakler.
She said his emails with women “didn’t bother” her as much as when she discovered he was communicating inflammatory comments about her on TMZ.
“When you went to TMZ and wrote a comment … They’ll email you a link, and you have to click the link to approve the comment. And I saw all these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a shitty mother I was, and what a terrible person I was.”
She continued, “I even read some of them, and I couldn’t fucking believe he was the one behind some of those comments. I left the hospital, and I went home and cried in my mother’s arms for hours. It was terrible.”
Moakler says she is “tired of people shitting on [her]” gave her thoughts on the Kardashian clan, saying, “I don’t have to like that fucking family. There are people who don’t like that family."
“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’ ‘I’m the best parent, I’m the ‘this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, you win. You’re the winner here, you have all the money.’”
Speaking of her children, she added, “I think there was a lot of glitter and fame, and they watched them on TV, now their dad’s dating one, and they’re gonna be on the show. I think they got caught up in that, which young kids would do. They’re buying them Prada and buying them gifts, they’re going to these events, and meeting Kanye [West] … and I can’t give them that. I don’t have that, I don’t have access to that, I don’t have the money to do that.”
Barker and Kardashian confirmed their romance in 2021 and were married the following year. They welcomed a baby boy in November.