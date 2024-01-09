Shanna Moakler Says Travis Barker Did Her ‘Dirty,’ Accuses Him and Kourtney Kardashian of ‘Parental Alienation’

“When I was setting up his computer and he FaceTimed with the kids, he was getting a blood transfusion, and I looked in his email. And I saw all the emails from all the women,” said Moakler.

She said his emails with women “didn’t bother” her as much as when she discovered he was communicating inflammatory comments about her on TMZ.

“When you went to TMZ and wrote a comment … They’ll email you a link, and you have to click the link to approve the comment. And I saw all these comments in his email that he was posting about me on TMZ about what a shitty mother I was, and what a terrible person I was.”

She continued, “I even read some of them, and I couldn’t fucking believe he was the one behind some of those comments. I left the hospital, and I went home and cried in my mother’s arms for hours. It was terrible.”

Moakler says she is “tired of people shitting on [her]” gave her thoughts on the Kardashian clan, saying, “I don’t have to like that fucking family. There are people who don’t like that family."

“When Travis got with Kourtney, there was some parental alienation going on there, where Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be the ‘super dad.’ ‘I’m the best parent, I’m the ‘this and that.’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, you win. You’re the winner here, you have all the money.’”