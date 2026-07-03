Seattle Sounders FC

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Latest Stories

Five soccer jerseys hanging on a rack, each with unique designs and team logos, displaying vibrant colors and patterns.
Sports

Adidas and MLS Archive Collection Teases 10 New Retro Kits

The hit collaboration is coming back with retro-inspired kits honoring each team's legacy.

Alex Ocho412 days ago
MLS 3D Billboard in Times Square
Sports

MLS Is Back With New Kits: Here Are Our Favorites

MLS is Back on February 25, fulfilling the needs of soccer fans across the country who may have been feeling empty since the end of the World Cup last year.

Brandon Constantine1238 days ago
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Sports

Russell Wilson and Ciara Join Sounders Ownership Group

Macklemore is also joining the ownership group.

Joe Price2530 days ago

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