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Game of Thrones cast and crew
Pop Culture

HBO Reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere Date and Drops Official Tease

HBO has finally revealed that the eighth season of Game of Thrones is set to premiere on April 14.

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'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Goes 'Die Hard' for New Season 6 Trailer

Jake Peralta is John McClane.

Xavier Hamilton2776 days ago
This is a photo of Issa Rae.
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Announces 'Insecure' Season 3 Premieres in August

The show comes back to HBO on Aug. 12.

Sajae Elder2982 days ago
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Reportedly Adding at Least 8 Characters in Its Last 6 Episodes

'Game of Thrones' is slated to return in 2019.

Sajae Elder3009 days ago
stranger things
Pop Culture

The 'Stranger Things' Cast Is Getting a Huge Raise for Season 3

The cast of Stranger Things gets a considerable pay increase, jumping all the way to six figures per episode.

jasmineg203041 days ago
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Pop Culture

PROMO: ‘Penny Dreadful’ Season 3 Premieres Sunday, May 1, at 10 p.m., Only on Showtime!

Sometimes the best things are purely dreadful.

Bill Savage3736 days ago

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