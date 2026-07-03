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Ryan Garcia is praising Antoine Fuqua’s blockbuster ‘Michael’ after the film inspired his recent Michael Jackson tribute and social media posts.
Pop Culture

Boxing Champ Ryan Garcia Says 'Michael' Inspired Him as He Crowns Antoine Fuqua the 'GOAT'

Ryan Garcia is praising Antoine Fuqua’s blockbuster ‘Michael’ after the film inspired his recent Michael Jackson tribute and social media posts.

Maggie Ekberg38 days ago
Billie Eilish.
Music

Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)' Premiere — What We Learned

The pop star's new movie with James Cameron took over the streets of L.A. this week — and Complex was on hand to check it out.

Will Lavin70 days ago

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