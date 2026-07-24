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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker Set to Reprise 'Scooby-Do' Voice Roles in Upcoming Anime Series
Tubi's first original 'Scooby-Doo' anime sends Shaggy and Scooby to Japan, with Matthew Lillard and Frank Welker reprising their roles.
Complex Staff68 days ago