Scarlet Witch

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Elizabeth Olsen Says She Doesn’t Miss Playing Scarlet Witch In The MCU

Despite her recent comments, Olsen said she loved playing the character and felt proud of the work she did within the MCU.

Mark Elibert1132 days ago

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