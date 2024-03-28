Kenan Thompson on 'Quiet on Set' Nickelodeon Allegations: 'Investigate More'

Kenan Thompson says it's been "tough to watch" Investigation Discovery's Nickelodeon-centered Quiet on Set docuseries.

In a recent interview with Tamron Hall, the Good Burger 2 star and longest-running SNL cast member was asked about the series, specifically its focus on producer and prolific network presence (until his departure in 2018) Dan Schneider.

"It’s a tough subject," Thompson said. "It’s tough for me because I can’t really speak on things that I never witnessed. Because all these things happened after I left, basically. Dan wasn’t really on Kenan and Kel like that. I mean, he got a 'created by' credit but there was a different showrunner so our worlds weren’t really overlapping like that outside of All That, necessarily."