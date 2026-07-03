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A lot of movies came out this summer, so it’s understandable if you missed some of the really good ones. Maybe you only do superhero movies in the summer or maybe you couldn’t bring yourself to move from your house AC to movie theater. Whatever your excuse, here are the best movies you may have missed this summer.
Andy Herrera
Whether you can recite your favorite comic’s jokes by heart, or you’re just looking for some LOLs to distract you from everyday life, comedy can provide some sweet relief. Here are the best up and coming comedians right now, to help you get through these trying times. Laugh on, friends.
Carolyn Bernucca

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