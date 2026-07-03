*insert heart emoji*Frankie Mines
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From Pablo Escobar's hat to a 9-foot Sade sculpture, Drake has made some wild purchases throughout his career.Mike DeStefano
From Marvin Gaye to Brandy, Teyana Taylor's taste in R&B greats is unquestionable.Aria Hughes
When it comes to Drake’s social media, it’s clear that he thrives on Instagram. But there was a time when the 6 God shared some of the most intimate parts of himself with Twitter. Here, we take a look back at some of the best old Drake tweets.Carolyn Bernucca