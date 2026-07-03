Royal-T

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Do you like to run? Do you like to read? You having friends over? You going on a trip? Do you want to hear exciting new music, or revisit some old favorites? Does DAD have to give you more instances where a solid mix is necessary? Didn't think so. Here are this week's finest.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

t q d Share "Vibsing" f/ D Double E Ahead Of Debut London Show

"Tongiht, tonight I'm on a vibsing ting."

James Keith3829 days ago
Music

t q d Shared A New Track Called "Limbo" Over The Weekend

They UKG production team revamp a Royal-T cut from earlier in the year.

James Keith3896 days ago
Music

Royal-T Announces Shotta Remixes Party, Shares New Cut "Come My Way"

He's too generous for his own good.

James Keith3950 days ago
Music

Royal-T Tips His Hat To Wiley On "Glacier"

The 'Shotta' EP will be his first on Butterz since 2011.

James Keith4133 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Butterz Gives Away 16 "Lost" Tracks on "The Butterz Zip"

For the last four years, the fam over at Butterz has helped showcase the emerging sounds within the UK bass music scene. With acts like Swindle, Royal

khrisd4217 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed
Music

ScHoolboy Q - "Man of the Year (Royal-T Bootleg Dub)"

Garage isn't a genre that gets a lot of publicity in the US. That's not because it's lacking quality, but just a lack of awareness. One dude in that s

jakel4469 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

40 Producers and DJs Looking Depressed

When we told you EDM artists to get a high-quality photo for your presskit, we didn't tell you to look so down! For some reason, a number of producers

khrisd4891 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App