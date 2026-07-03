Latest Stories
Netflix Put a Gravestone for Kevin Spacey's 'House of Cards' Character in South Carolina
A grave site for Frank Underwood sits in a South Carolina cemetery—just waiting to be spat upon.
Everything You Need to Know About the Sixth (And Final) Season of 'House of Cards'
It's Claire's turn on 'House of Cards.' Dive into what the sixth (and final) season of the acclaimed Netflix series before it premieres on November 2.
Robin Wright Says Stephen Colbert Could've Been on 'House of Cards'
'House of Cards' lead Robin Wright told Stephen Colbert that she wanted him on the show.
Claire Underwood Defends Her POTUS Destiny in 'House of Cards' Final Season Trailer
'House of Cards' returns to Netflix for its sixth and final (and Kevin Spacey-less) season next month.
'House of Cards' Resumes Production, Adds Two Familiar Faces
The White House drama is adding these Hollywood heavyweights to the cast.
‘House of Cards’ Has Finally Figured Out Its Fate Without Kevin Spacey
The marquee Netflix series will resume shooting soon.
Jared Leto to Shake Off 'Suicide Squad' With "Key Role" in 'Blade Runner' Sequel
Forget about 'Suicide Squad.' Get it out of your head. Jared Leto has signed on for the untitled 'Blade Runner' sequel.
Kevin Spacey Tackling the Unabomber with 'Manifesto' Series
He is set to executive produce.
Robin Wright Joins Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling for 'Blade Runner 2' in Mystery Role
The Underwoods really do run the world.
7 'House of Cards' Characters Who Are Dead AF Thanks to the Underwoods
Whatever you do, avoid Frank and Claire Underwood.