Robin Wright

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house of cards
Pop Culture

Netflix Put a Gravestone for Kevin Spacey's 'House of Cards' Character in South Carolina

A grave site for Frank Underwood sits in a South Carolina cemetery—just waiting to be spat upon.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2808 days ago
Robin Wright in season 6 of 'House of Cards'
Pop Culture

Everything You Need to Know About the Sixth (And Final) Season of 'House of Cards'

It's Claire's turn on 'House of Cards.' Dive into what the sixth (and final) season of the acclaimed Netflix series before it premieres on November 2.

Ben Lester2815 days ago
stephen colbert house of cards
Pop Culture

Robin Wright Says Stephen Colbert Could've Been on 'House of Cards'

'House of Cards' lead Robin Wright told Stephen Colbert that she wanted him on the show.

Alex Galbraith2827 days ago
house of cards
Pop Culture

Claire Underwood Defends Her POTUS Destiny in 'House of Cards' Final Season Trailer

'House of Cards' returns to Netflix for its sixth and final (and Kevin Spacey-less) season next month.

Trace William Cowen2839 days ago
Robin Wright
Pop Culture

'House of Cards' Resumes Production, Adds Two Familiar Faces

The White House drama is adding these Hollywood heavyweights to the cast.

Sajae Elder3088 days ago
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Robin Wright
Pop Culture

‘House of Cards’ Has Finally Figured Out Its Fate Without Kevin Spacey

The marquee Netflix series will resume shooting soon.

Julia Reiss3146 days ago
Jared Leto Wearing Gucci at Suicide Squad Premiere
Pop Culture

Jared Leto to Shake Off 'Suicide Squad' With "Key Role" in 'Blade Runner' Sequel

Forget about 'Suicide Squad.' Get it out of your head. Jared Leto has signed on for the untitled 'Blade Runner' sequel.

Trace William Cowen3619 days ago
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Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Tackling the Unabomber with 'Manifesto' Series

He is set to executive produce.

Keishamazing3759 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

7 'House of Cards' Characters Who Are Dead AF Thanks to the Underwoods

Whatever you do, avoid Frank and Claire Underwood.

Catie Keck3787 days ago
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