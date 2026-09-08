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Ben Lester

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Joined October 2018 | 5 posts
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Latest Stories

Best A24 Films

The 24 Best Movies From A24 Films

From 'Midsommar' to 'Moonlight,' here are the best movies released by A24 Films.

Ben Lester153 days ago
Ma

Bless This Mess: Octavia Spencer Shines in Disappointing 'Ma'

In 'Ma,' we get Octavia Spencer at her best. If only this formulaic horror flick was as great as her performance.

Ben Lester2666 days ago
Robin Wright in season 6 of 'House of Cards'

Everything You Need to Know About the Sixth (And Final) Season of 'House of Cards'

It's Claire's turn on 'House of Cards.' Dive into what the sixth (and final) season of the acclaimed Netflix series before it premieres on November 2.

Ben Lester2877 days ago
'Hereditary' / 'Suspiria' / 'Halloween'

Why Horror is Shining Brighter Than Ever

For as long as horror has existed, it’s been the underdog in cinema. In recent years, it's owned the box office and defied the odds. Here's how horror did it.

Ben Lester2883 days ago
Halloween

How 'Halloween' Brings Michael and Laurie's Battle Full Circle

David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' had the difficult task of bringing the feud between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode full circle, 40 years later.

Ben Lester2890 days ago
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