Latest Stories
The 24 Best Movies From A24 Films
From 'Midsommar' to 'Moonlight,' here are the best movies released by A24 Films.
Bless This Mess: Octavia Spencer Shines in Disappointing 'Ma'
In 'Ma,' we get Octavia Spencer at her best. If only this formulaic horror flick was as great as her performance.
Everything You Need to Know About the Sixth (And Final) Season of 'House of Cards'
It's Claire's turn on 'House of Cards.' Dive into what the sixth (and final) season of the acclaimed Netflix series before it premieres on November 2.
Why Horror is Shining Brighter Than Ever
For as long as horror has existed, it’s been the underdog in cinema. In recent years, it's owned the box office and defied the odds. Here's how horror did it.
How 'Halloween' Brings Michael and Laurie's Battle Full Circle
David Gordon Green's 'Halloween' had the difficult task of bringing the feud between Michael Myers and Laurie Strode full circle, 40 years later.