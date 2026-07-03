Featured
Once upon a time, people flocked to theaters to see genre films late at night. So what the hell happened?MattBarone
'Alita: Battle Angel' director Robert Rodriguez breaks down how he worked with James Cameron to craft the new 20th Century Fox film.Daniel Barna
Pop Culture
Gabriel Luna and Alfred Molina Give You a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Robert Rodriguez's New Series, "Matador"
The stars of Robert Rodriguez's thrilling new El Rey network drama share a glimpse of their world.Tara Aquino
The actress gets candid about fame and fake friends.Tara Aquino