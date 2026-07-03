Rob Zombie

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Music

Watch Nardwuar Freak Out Lil Uzi Vert in Their New Interview

Nardwuar's interviews have the ability to truly unravel his subjects, but the legendary Vancouver interviewer finally met his match in Lil Uzi Vert.

Joe Price2770 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rob Zombie's New Horror Film '31' Plays a Sick and Twisted Game

Rob Zombie takes cues from 'Saw' on his latest horror film '31' about kidnapped carnival workers.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3607 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Rob Zombie's '31' Slapped With NC-17 Rating Twice

Rob Zombie's next film '31' has been rated NC-17.

Debbie Encalada3858 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Rob Zombie to Curate Great American Nightmare

Rob Zombie is an American musician, film director, screenwriter, film producer, and now electronic dance music curator. The horror-loving Zombie has c

jakel4756 days ago
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