Reebok Kamikaze 2

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Reebok Question Kobe Yellow Toe Release Date Profile
Sneakers

'Yellow Toe' Reebok Question Mids Are Releasing Again This Week

After being canceled earlier this year, Kobe Bryant's 'Yellow Toe' Reebok Question PE from the 'Alternates' pack will finally release in December 2020.

Brandon Richard1255 days ago
Reebok Hurrikaze
Sneakers

Reebok Renames Kamikaze Sneaker in Order to Be 'Accountable'

Reebok's iconic Kamikaze 2 basketball sneaker has been renamed the Hurrikaze. Click here for the official details about the decision and the new moniker.

Victor Deng1591 days ago
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R 'Water Be The Guide' Lateral
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Water' Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R to new colorways of the Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano1851 days ago
Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' CW2190 300 Pair
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the 'Grinch' Nike Kobe 6 Protro to 'Frozen Blue' Adidas Yeezy QNTM, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2033 days ago
Dime x Reebok Kamikaze 2 Low Collaboration Lateral
Sneakers

Dime's Reebok Kamikaze 2 Collab Officially Unveiled

Montreal-based skatewear label Dime's Reebok Kamikaze 2 collab is releasing in three colorways in December 2020. Click here for additional details.

Victor Deng2055 days ago
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Hot Ones x Reebok Collection
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From the Hot Ones x Reebok collection to Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2068 days ago
Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R Pair
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

From Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R to the 'Lakers' Nike LeBron 18, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2096 days ago
Reebok Kamikaze II OG 2020 Retro (Lateral)
Sneakers

Reebok Is Renaming the Kamikaze Line

Reebok is bringing back the Kamikaze 2 OG sneakers made famous by former Seattle Supersonics star Shawn Kemp. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2108 days ago
Nike LeBron 7 MVP Release Date CQ8915 100 Pair
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the 'MVP' Nike LeBron VII to 'Animal Instincts 2.0' Air Jordan III, here is a detailed guide to this weekend's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2215 days ago
Bait x Bruce Lee x Reebok Kamikaze II 1
Sneakers

Reebok Kamikaze 2s Inspired by Bruce Lee

Official images of the Bait x Bruce Lee x Reebok Kamikaze II.

Mike DeStefano3073 days ago
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Future Reebok Coachella
Sneakers

Future Debuted His Reebok Shoes at Coachella

Future debuted a mysterious Reebok shoe at Coachella, could it be his signature model?

Brendan Dunne3370 days ago
Sneakers

The Reebok Kamikaze 2 Reigns Again on Black Friday

The original colorway is back.

Brandon Richard3898 days ago
Sneakers

Reebok Gives The Kamikaze 2 a 'Wheat' Makeover

Winterized for ballin' in the snow.

Sole Collector3910 days ago
Sneakers

The Reebok Kamikaze 2 Forecast Calls for More Reign

Another Shawn Kemp tribute colorway is on the way.

Brandon Richard4043 days ago

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