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Latest Stories
Music
Drake Jokingly ‘Green Lights’ Misogynist Andrew Tate for Questioning Canadian Men’s Masculinity
The Toronto rapper offered a short response to the podcaster when he criticized the masculinity of men from the Great White North.
Alex Ocho1010 days ago
Pop Culture
Issa Rae Bringing 'Project Greenlight' Revival and 'Sweet Life' Reality Series to HBO Max
The new 'Project Greenlight' will follow the format of previous iterations, while 'Sweet Life' is an all-new reality series set in South Los Angeles.
Trace William Cowen1886 days ago
Pop Culture
Chrissy Teigen Recounts 'Jealousy-Fueled Meltdown' She Had During a John Legend Video Shoot
Through a series of tweets, Teigen voluntarily exposed her 22-year-old self, revealing she got jealous to the point of tears during the video shoot for “Green Light.”
Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2909 days ago