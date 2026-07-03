Green Light

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Latest Stories

Music

Drake Jokingly ‘Green Lights’ Misogynist Andrew Tate for Questioning Canadian Men’s Masculinity

The Toronto rapper offered a short response to the podcaster when he criticized the masculinity of men from the Great White North.

Alex Ocho1010 days ago
issa rae
Pop Culture

Issa Rae Bringing 'Project Greenlight' Revival and 'Sweet Life' Reality Series to HBO Max

The new 'Project Greenlight' will follow the format of previous iterations, while 'Sweet Life' is an all-new reality series set in South Los Angeles.

Trace William Cowen1886 days ago
Chrissy Teigen, John Legend "green light"
Pop Culture

Chrissy Teigen Recounts 'Jealousy-Fueled Meltdown' She Had During a John Legend Video Shoot

Through a series of tweets, Teigen voluntarily exposed her 22-year-old self, revealing she got jealous to the point of tears during the video shoot for “Green Light.”

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2909 days ago

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