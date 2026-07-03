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Fred Durst performing on stage, holding a microphone, with vibrant artwork in the background.
Music

Limp Bizkit Frontman Dubbed 'Freddurst Douglass,' Compared to Sideshow Bob After Latest Stage Getup

The "Nookie" hitmaker has an extensive roster of stage personas.

Trace William Cowen484 days ago

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