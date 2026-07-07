Skip Waiters' new single "Conversations" was inspired by real-life conversations with his therapist. Here, he opens up about music and mental health.Brian Capitao
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Jay-Z and Kelly Rowland shared a moment at the L.A. premiere for Netflix's new Black Western 'The Harder They Fall' and people are turning the clip into a meme.Jordan Rose
The Lavalle-based vocalist is one of the most exciting emerging acts outside of Toronto, blurring the lines between radio-friendly pop and moody R&B.Sumiko Wilson
Haviah Mighty discusses her newest music video, which spotlights the legacy of protesting through nods to Africville, the Black Panthers, and more.Natalie Harmsen