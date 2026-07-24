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Icicles hang in front of Hudson Yards and the Empire State Building
Life

Polar Vortex Could Split in Two Creating Harsh Winter in U.S.

Experts believe that we could be in a for an extremely harsh winter, if the polar vortex splits and moves south, ultimately descending on North America.

Xavier Hamilton2032 days ago
tracy morgan nbc today show
Pop Culture

Tracy Morgan on Jussie Smollett Case: 'Racist People Don't Be Jumping Nobody in a Polar Vortex'

During the 'Last O.G.' actor's appearance on 'The Tonight Show,' he offered his opinion on the Jussie Smollett incident.

Kyle Shokeye2676 days ago
woman buys hotel rooms for homeless
Life

Woman Who Booked Hotel Rooms for People During Polar Vortex Has Inspired Others to Help

Candice Payne says she decided to book the rooms on her American Express card after she heard people were suffering through the dangerous cold.

Abel Shifferaw2736 days ago
Image via YouTube/Guardian News
Life

Video Surfaces of Starving Polar Bear in Iceless Arctic Region

This is what climate change looks like.

Omar Burgess3155 days ago

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