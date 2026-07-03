Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka

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Kicks Deals Shares the 10 Best Sneakers on Sale at End Clothing

Kicks Deals highlights the 10 best sneakers on sale right now at End Clothing.

John Q Marcelo4383 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike's Lunar Flyknit Chukka Goes Green

Another new colorway for the popular Flyknit silhouette.

Jonathan Sawyer4574 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Black/Total Orange-Sequoia

Today's trio of Flyknit Chukkas is rounded out with this all new Miami Hurrucanes-inspired look for the fall.

Sole Collector4694 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Black/Laser Orange-Neo Purple

A halloween-like purple-based color scheme takes over today's second new colorway of the Lunar Flyknit Chukka by Nike Sportswear.

Sole Collector4694 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Brave Blue/Photo Blue-Mineral Teal

One of Nike's most successful models of the past year is introduced in yet another energy-filled color scheme.

Sole Collector4694 days ago
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Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Black/Sail - Releasing this Weekend

Yet another clean look for NSW's innovative Lunar Flyknit Chukka will be hitting select retailers this weekend.

Sole Collector4721 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Black/White-Sail

A clean look for the end of summer and upcoming fall season takes over the innovative Flyknit Chukka by Nike.

Sole Collector4727 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Squadron Blue/Electric Yellow

The Lunar Flyknit Chukka continues to impress this summer with this all new Squadron Blue/Electric Yellow colorway recently hitting the web.

Sole Collector4757 days ago
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Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Dark Obsidian - New Images

The Lunar Flyknit Chukka will release in a new Dark Obsidian / Dark Obsidian / Game Royal colorway tomorrow at retailers.

Brennan Williams4795 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Tarp Green - New Images

Nike presents the popular Lunar Flyknit Chukka in a new "Tarp Green" colorway, releasing this weekend at select retailers.

Brennan Williams4796 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Midnight Fog - Detailed Images

A detailed look at the new Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka in Midnight Fog / White / Total Orange, now available at select retailers.

Brennan Williams4798 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Wolf Grey

First seen back in April, we now bring you another look at this Wolf Grey/Black-White Lunar Flyknit Chukka.

Sole Collector4805 days ago
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Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Tarp Green/Black-Total Crimson

Yet another Flyknit is on the way, this time with a combination of Tarp Green, Black and Wolf Grey taking over the casual Lunar Flyknit Chukka.

Sole Collector4813 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Green/Black-Orange

The Swoosh continues to raise the bar for the Lunar Flyknit Chukka with this impressive Green/Black-Orange colorway previewed here today.

Sole Collector4819 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Lunar Flyknit Chukka - Midnight Fog/Total Orange

We preview yet another upcoming look for the Flyknit Chukka in this everyday Midnight Fog/Total orange colorway.

Sole Collector4838 days ago

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