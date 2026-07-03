Nike Air Trainer SC High

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Nike Air Trainer SC
Sneakers

The 1996 Summer Olympics Inspire This Nike Air Trainer SC

Here's a closer look at the new Olympics-themed Nike Air Trainer SC.

Victor Deng57 days ago
Nike Air Trainer SC High SOA Speed Red Release Date AQ5098 600
Sneakers

Nike's Latest Overbranded Sneaker Belongs to Bo Jackson

The 'Speed Red' Nike Air Trainer SC High SOA releases May 2018 for $130.

Brandon Richard2984 days ago
Nike Air Trainer SC High Vast Grey Release Date 302346 020 Main
Sneakers

Bo Jackson's Nikes Are Back in a New Colorway

The 'Vast Grey' Nike Air Trainer SC High is available now for $130.

Brandon Richard3068 days ago
Bo Jackson Nike Air Trainer SC High Auburn 2017 Release Date Profile 302346 106
Sneakers

Bo Jackson's 'Auburn' Nike Trainers Are Back

Bo Jackson's Auburn-inspired Nike Trainers are back in stores.

Brandon Richard3368 days ago
Nike Air Training SC High QS Atlanta 1996
Sneakers

Nike Made a Training Sneaker Celebrating the 1996 Olympic Games

Atlanta-inspired details for the 20th Anniversary.

Brandon Richard3651 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Made a Training Sneaker Celebrating the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta

The 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta were arguably the greatest—Nike is celebrating the 20th Anniversary with a special make-up of the Air Trainer SC High.

Brandon Richard3659 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High 'Reverse Raiders'

Nike Sportswear has taken a classic colorway of the Air Trainer SC High, and flipped it.

Sole Collector4341 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High 'Kansas City Royals'

The latest colorway of the Nike Air Trainer SC High pays homage to Bo's baseball roots.

Sole Collector4351 days ago
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Sneakers

Bo Knows NIKEiD

Another classic sneaker is available to customize on NIKEiD.

Brandon Richard4397 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High QS 'Alabama' - Official Images

Nike will celebrate the storied Alabama football program this weekend with the release of a new Air Trainer SC High quickstrike.

Brennan Williams4638 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High - White/Tour Yellow-Anthracite-Midnight Navy

The Bo Jackson endorsed Air Trainer SC High returns to shelves next month in a sweet Michigan-inspired colorway.

Sole Collector5015 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High - White/Grey/Lightning

Though not one of the original Bo Jackson colorways, the "Lightning" Air Trainer SC High is a favorite amongst fans of the model.

Brandon Richard5510 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High – Black/Dark Grey-Chlorine Blue

The Air Trainer SC High is available at retailers this month in an all-new snakeskin look.

Brandon Richard5610 days ago
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