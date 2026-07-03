Nike Air Trainer SC

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Nike Air Trainer SC High 'Auburn' DV2212 100 Pair
Sneakers

Bo Jackson's 'Auburn' Nike Air Trainer SC Returns Next Week

Bo Jackson's classic 'Auburn' Nike Air Trainer SC is returning in 2022 after images of the shoe surface. Click here for a detailed look and the release details.

Victor Deng1421 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High 'South Beach'

The Nike Air Trainer SC is the latest model to get the 'South Beach' treatment.

Sole Collector4389 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC 'Hyper Punch'

Freshening up a classic, Nike Sportswear presents the 'Hyper Punch' Nike Air Trainer SC.

Brandon Richard4432 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC - Wheat

Nike Sportswear unveils a never before seen 'Winterized' version of the Bo Jackson-endorsed Air Trainer SC.

Sole Collector4495 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC - White/Black-Metallic Silver-University Red

Nike Sportswear introduces a new lively look over the Bo Jackson-endorsed Air Trainer SC.

Sole Collector4637 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC QS - "MLB All-Star" Pack

Nike's "MLB All-Star" pack continues with a special Air Trainer SC quickstrike, arriving this weekend at 21Mercer.

Brennan Williams4754 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC - Medium Grey/White-Obsidian-Game Royal

Helping us close out another great year of gridiron classics, Nike Sportswear recently introduced this all new colorway of the Air Trainer SC.

Sole Collector4979 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC - Medium Grey/Obsidian-Game Royal

The Bo Jackson-endorsed Air Trainer SC continues its return to retail with the release of this all new colorway scheduled for next month.

Sole Collector4999 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC - White/Tour Yellow-Anthracite-Midnight Navy

Releasing alongside the previously previewed Air Pillar is the classic Air Trainer SC in a matching Michigan-inspired colorway.

Sole Collector5030 days ago
Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC - Oakland Raiders

The timeless Air Trainer SC is back again for football season reliving Bo Jackson's days as a member of the Oakland Raiders.

Sole Collector5045 days ago
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Sneakers

Nike Air Trainer SC High - Oakland Raiders

When selecting shoes to represent each division in the Nike NFL Draft Pack, it was only appropriate to bring back Bo Jackson's Air Trainer SC High for the AFC West.

Brandon Richard5193 days ago
Sneakers

Available: Nike Air Trainer SC – Grey/Circuit Orange

Bo's Trainer is available in a new Auburn-inspired colorway over at Eastbay.

Brandon Richard5617 days ago

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