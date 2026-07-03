Nike Air Tech Challenge 2

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A pair of Nike sneakers showcasing a stylish design with white, black, and pink detailing, set against a plain background
Sneakers

How to Buy This Year's 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Retro

The classic tennis shoe returns with vintage details.

Brandon Richard699 days ago
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I Waited 25 Years to Meet Andre Agassi and Talk Sneakers

A story about growing up Armenian and being a sneaker nerd and meeting your hero.

Matt Welty799 days ago
adidas yeezy boost 700 mnvn orange fv3258 release date
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

From the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN to the Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Mike DeStefano2334 days ago
Sacai x Nike LDWaffle 'Varsity Blue/Del Sol/Varsity Red/Black' BV0073 400 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

A complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases including the Sacai x Nike collection, Air Jordan 7 'Ray Allen,' Nike's annual 'Be True' pack, and more.

Mike DeStefano2607 days ago
Summer Sneakers
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The 10 Best Sneakers to Buy for Summer

These are the 10 best sneakers to buy for summer including the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, Off-White x Nike Zoom Terra Kiger 5, and more.

Riley Jones2608 days ago
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Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High 'LA to Chicago' CD6578 507 Pair
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A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneakers Releases

This week's sneaker releases include a Nike Air Force 1, Nike LeBron 3, Nike SB x Air Jordan 1, and more.

Mike DeStefano2614 days ago
Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 'Hot Lava' CJ1437 100 (Pair)
Sneakers

The 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Is Returning

Nike is once again bringing back the OG 'Hot Lava' Air Tech Challenge 2. Check out official images and release details here.

Mike DeStefano2615 days ago
Nike LeBron 16 Hot Lava Pack Release Date
Sneakers

LeBron James' New Sneakers Pay Tribute to the Wild Style of Andre Agassi

Inspired by Andre Agassi's 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 from 1990, the Nike LeBron 16 inherits the vibrant color scheme as part of #LeBronWatch.

Brandon Richard2617 days ago
Odell Beckham Nike Tech Challenge 2 Cleats Profile
Sneakers

Odell Beckham's New Nike Cleats Pay Homage to Andre Agassi

Gearing up Odell Beckham Jr. for his return to the field, Nike made him Tech Challenge 2 cleats constructed in all-red denim, inspired by tennis icon Andre Agassi.

Brandon Richard2868 days ago
Jordan Legacy 312 Don C Air Command Force AQ4160 107
Sneakers

Old School Nikes Inspire New Don C x Jordan Legacy 312s

Don C's new Jordan shoe, the Legacy 312, will release this summer in a 'Inspired by' pack with colorways taking notes from retro Nike models including the Air Command Force, Air Tech Challenge 2, and Air Trainer 3.

Riley Jones2947 days ago
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Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Women's Colorways December 2016
Sneakers

Ladies Are Getting Two New Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Retros This Month

Two new colorways of Agassi's Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 are releasing for women.

Brandon Richard3513 days ago
Winterized Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Profile
Sneakers

Andre Agassi Nikes Are Back in Black

This black on black winterized Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 is available now.

Brendan Dunne3532 days ago
Brogue Nike Air Tech Challenge 2
Sneakers

Andre Agassi Sneakers Just Got Fancier

Brogue detailing for the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2.

Brendan Dunne3623 days ago
Nike Air Tech Challenge II Laser
Sneakers

The Nike Air Tech Challenge II Returns with Laser Cut-Outs

New premium spin on the classic.

Rich Lopez3742 days ago

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