Andre Agassi's 'Hot Lava' Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 Set to Return

Andre Agassi is one of the most iconic tennis players to ever step on a court, in part due to his contributions to the game's fashion. Throughout the 90s, Agassi was known for his wildly styled 'big' hair, vibrant attire, denim shorts, and some of the greatest shoes Nike has ever produced. Among them is the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2, which is returning this year in reimagined form.

Earlier today, Agassi took to social media to preview this year's "Hot Lava" Air Tech Challenge 2 retro. The details are mostly the way we remember them—the white leather mid-top bears black, grey, and hot lava accents, including a splatter print on the lower underlays. What makes this pair different from previous re-releases is the addition of a pre-aged midsole, giving it the look of a vintage pair you'd find in a mom-and-pop sneaker shop.

As first reported by Sneaker Files, the "Hot Lava" Air Tech Challenge 2 will be released this fall. Keep an eye out for updated information here in the months ahead.

Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 QS "Hot Lava"

Release Date: Fall 2024

Color: Phantom/Hot Lava-Black-Silver-Pale Ivory

Style #: FZ9033-001