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Jordan Brand 'Origin Story' Ad
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Air Jordan 1 With New Ad

Check out Jordan Brand's 'Origin Story' ad here.

Victor Deng571 days ago
Awake NY x Jordan Air Ship 'Royal Blue'
Sneakers

Closer Look at Awake NY's Next Jordan Air Ship Collab

The 'Royal Blue' colorway is slated to drop next month.

Victor Deng631 days ago
Nike high-top sneakers with black, white, and purple panels, featuring a black swoosh and star details on the toe
Sneakers

Opium's Jordan Air Ship Collab Drops This Week

Here's how you can buy a pair.

Victor Deng784 days ago
Jordan Air Ship Every Game Lateral
Sneakers

Detailed Look at the 'Every Game' Jordan Air Ship

Jordan Brand references Michael Jordan's lucky UNC shorts he wore under his uniform at every NBA game with this 'Every Game' Jordan Air Ship pack dropping.

Victor Deng1176 days ago
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Nigel Sylvester x Nike Air Ship Collab Friends and Family
Sneakers

You Can't Buy Nigel Sylvester's Nike Air Ship Collab

Nigel Sylvester previews an unreleased Nike Air Ship collab that's made for friends and family only. Click here for a detailed look at the project.

Victor Deng1222 days ago
A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Ship DX4976-141 Pair
Sneakers

A Ma Maniére's Nike Air Ship Collab Releases This Week

Images of the forthcoming A Ma Maniere x Nike Air Ship collab have surfaced. As of now, the sneaker project is set to release in August 2022 for $140.

Victor Deng1425 days ago
Nike Air Ship White/Red
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Nike Air Ships Estimated to Sell For Over $1 Million

Michael Jordan's original Nike Air Ship is being sold at Sotheby's 'Icons of Excellence &amp; Haute Luxury' auction and is estimated to fetch for over $1 million.

Victor Deng1743 days ago
Michael Jordan Banned Sneakers Ad
Sneakers

Banned in the USA: Michael Jordan's Air Ship Sneakers Return in Italy, but Why?

The Nike Air Ship sneaker in its original black & red colorway, as worn by Michael Jordan in 1984 & banned by the NBA, just released for the first time ever.

Brendan Dunne2165 days ago
Nike Air Ship Banned Release Date CD4302 006 Pair
Sneakers

An Official Look at the 'Banned' Jordan Air Ship Retro

After 36 years, Michael Jordan's 'Banned' Nike Air Ship Sneakers are finally releasing to the public.

Brandon Richard2172 days ago
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Banned Nike Air Ship Retro Black Red
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Legendary Banned Air Ship Sneaker Is Coming Back

The black and red Nike Air Ship sneakers that Jordan wore were infamously banned. Now, they're releasing as a retro for the first time ever.

Victor Deng2177 days ago
Michael Jordan Air Ship Black Red
Sneakers

Michael Jordan's Mythical 'Banned' Nikes Surface. Are They the Most Valuable Sneakers on Earth?

Michael Jordan's banned Nike Air Ships surfaced during 'The Last Dance' documentary hype. Are they the most valuable Jordan sneakers ever?

Brendan Dunne2269 days ago
Air Jordan New Beginnings Pack Release Date CT6252 900 Pair
Sneakers

The Air Jordan 'New Beginnings' Pack Isn't Dropping Online

Nike is finally releasing the Air Ship PE worn by Michael Jordan in a pack alongside the Air Jordan 1. Find the release date and more here.

Riley Jones2348 days ago
Off White x Air Jordan 5 CT8480 001 (Pair)
Sneakers

A Complete Guide to This Weekend's Sneaker Releases

A detailed look at this week's best sneakers releases including the Off-White x Air Jordan V, Adidas Yeezy Quantum, and more from 2020 NBA All Star Weekend.

Mike DeStefano2348 days ago

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