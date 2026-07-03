Nick Hook

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Earlier today, Baauer and Nick Hook conduced a dope Reddit AMA in support of the recent Red Bull documentary Searching For Sound, which found the two heading to the United Arab Emirates and Japan to find some interesting and original samples for Baauer's forthcoming album. They broke bread with the Reddit crew, and we got to learn a little bit about Baauer and Nick, including some info on forthcoming material from Baauer. Check out some of these tidbits that we learned about the producer/DJ.
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