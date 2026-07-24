Forget about that Tyra Banks show—12 years later, the model-turned-actress has a son, a network TV show, and a new movie with Ryan Gosling.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
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'Candyman' Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Teyonah Parris on 'Taking the Trauma Back' With Horror Hit
'Candyman' starts Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Teyonah Parris speak on the Nia DaCosta-directed, Jordan Peele-produced revival of the iconic horror franchise.Khal
The 2021 'Candyman' revival from Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele is set to hit theaters on August 27. Here's everything we know about the horror revival.Kevin Wong
The new ‘Candyman’ is billed as direct sequel to the 1992 original. This time, Nia DaCosta and Jordan Peele are bringing the story back to the big screen.Trace William Cowen