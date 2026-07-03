NFL Cleats

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Air Jordan 1 TD PE Cleats
Sneakers

Air Jordan 1 PE Cleats for NFL Opening Day

Here are the Air Jordan 1 player exclusive cleats for NFL Opening Day for Tyrann Mathieu, Earl Thomas, Alshon Jeffery, Michael Thomas, and Le'Veon Bell.

Riley Jones2507 days ago
Air Jordan 11 Cleats Tyrann Mathieu PE
Sneakers

Jordan Brand Brings the Jumpman to the NFL

Ahead of the start of the 2018 NFL season, Jordan Brand unveils several Air Jordan 11 XI PE cleats and announces that the Jumpman logo will grace the field for the very first time.

Riley Jones2871 days ago
JuJu Smith Schuster
Sneakers

JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Dragon Ball Z Cleats to Match His Touchdown Celebration

JuJu Smith-Schuster used a Goku-inspired celebration in the endzone, so Adidas made him Dragon Ball Z cleats.

Brandon Richard3205 days ago
Marshawn Lynch Hyphy Cleats (1)
Sneakers

Marshawn Lynch Has Custom 'Hyphy' Nike Cleats

After going dumb on the sidelines, Marshawn Lynch is now the proud owner of custom 'Hyphy' Nike cleats.

Brandon Richard3218 days ago
Mache Customs Randy Moss Custom Cleats For Stefon Diggs
Sneakers

Vikings Legend Randy Moss Honored With Custom Cleats

The latest custom football cleat by Mache features Randy Moss, and will be worn on Monday Night Football by Vikings' wide recevier Stefon Diggs.

Mike DeStefano3231 days ago
Advertisement
Victor Cruz Nike Vapor Carbon 2014 Elite Victor Cruz Foundation Cleats
Sneakers

The NFL Is Bringing Back 'My Cause, My Cleats' for Week 13

Possibly 1,300 players to wear custom cleats in support of charitable and personal causes during Week 13 of the NFL season.

Brandon Richard3250 days ago
Starbucks Nike Custom Cleats
Sneakers

Vikings Player to Wear Custom Starbucks Nike Cleats for Seattle Game

Mache made custom Starbucks cleats for Stefon Diggs and the Vikings' game against Seattle.

Brendan Dunne3255 days ago
Victor Cruz's 9/11 custom cleats.
Sneakers

The NFL Will Relax Its Strict Cleat Policy

The NFL will relax its cleat policy and allow players to wear custom styles.

Brendan Dunne3257 days ago
Image via Getty
Sports

NFL Prospect Missed Out on Winning an Island Because He Wore Nike Cleats Instead of adidas

NFL prospect John Ross broke the 40-yard dash record at the 2017 combine, but he missed out on winning an island because he had Nike cleats on his feet.

Kyle Neubeck3422 days ago
Charlie Kirihara Custom Cleats
Sneakers

Meet the Young Man Making All of Adidas' Wild Custom Cleats This Season

Charlie Kirihara has designed all of the wild Adidas customs you've been seeing this season.

Brandon Richard3487 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Calls NFL Out for Fining Him for Craig Sager Cleats

Odell Beckham Jr. is not happy about the $18,000 fine the NFL gave him for wearing cleats to honor Craig Sager.

Chris Yuscavage3494 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Dorial Green-Beckham Makes Up Kanye West Charity to Wear Yeezy Cleats

Dorial Green-Beckham is wearing Yeezy cleats to benefit the Yeezy Foundation, which doesn't exist.

Aaron Perine3512 days ago
Gavin Escobar Testicular Cancer Cleats
Sneakers

Dallas Cowboys Tight End Gets Ballsy With His New Cleats

Gavin Escobar's new cleats bring awareness to Testicular Cancer.

Amir Ismael3517 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Victor Cruz Thinks the NFL Should Stop Fining Players for Wearing Custom Cleats

Victor Cruz tells Complex why the NFL should stop fining players who wear custom cleats during games.

Gavin Evans3563 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App