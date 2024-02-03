Daniëlle Cathari Unveils Matcha-Inspired New Balance Collaboration

Amsterdam-based designer Daniëlle Cathari has revealed a new collaboration with New Balance that's being released this month.

First shared on her Instagram page, Cathari's upcoming New Balance 991v2 takes inspiration from matcha, the grounded green tea leaf powder used in teas, lattes, smoothies, and baked goods. The runners sport a rich green suede upper with contrasting brown mesh and reflective metallic silver trim. Below sits a split midsole with sections of pre-aged cream and white along with a black rubber outsole.

According to Cathari, her New Balance 991v2 will be available on Friday, Feb. 9. Keep an eye out for more details in the coming week.

Daniëlle Cathari x New Balance 991v2 Made in UK “Matcha”

Release Date: 02/09/24

Color: Green/Chocolate Brown

Style #: U991DD2