Teddy Santis' Next New Balance Collection Arrives Next Week

Teddy Santis is set to launch his latest New Balance Made in USA collection this month.

Santis himself shared a full look at the Made in USA Spring/Summer '24 Seasonal collection on Instagram, revealing that several fan-favorite New Balance silhouettes have been updated with spring and summer-focused color palettes.

The first drop features the 996, 998, 990v4, and the 990v6, each dressed in simple white and black makeups. The rest of the pack will arrive in the subsequent months and will include the 990v3, 990v4, 990v6, and 993.

Santis also spoke about his next Made in USA collection on his Instagram Story, where he said, "As someone who loves product, this is hands down the most premium athletic footwear in the world. It's not even close. The craftsmanship, dedication, and overall commitment from the brand to be great has been second to none. I feel lucky and honored to play a small role in this remarkable era. Feels like we just started."

Readers will be able to cop the New Balance Made in USA Spring/Summer '24 Seasonal collection starting on Feb. 8 at Newbalance.com and at select New Balance stockists.