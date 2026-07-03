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2024 NBA All-Star Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

This year's All-Stars shatter the combined scoring record.

Brandon Richard880 days ago
Kai Cenat and Jaylen Brown in the 2024 NBA Dunk Contest
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung repeats as Shaq, Kai Cenat, and Jayson Tatum make special appearances.

Brandon Richard881 days ago
Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after winning the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 17, 2024
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA 3-Point Contest

Damian Lillard becomes a back-to-back champion.

Brandon Richard881 days ago
Myles Turner #33, Bennedict Mathurin #00, and Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers celebrate after winning the KIA Skills Challenge as a part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

Indiana Pacers team puts on a show for its home fans.

Brandon Richard881 days ago
Victor Wembanyama in the 2024 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA Rising Stars Game

The future of the NBA looked bright in Indianapolis.

Brandon Richard882 days ago
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Kai Cenat in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Kai Cenat, Micah Parsons, and more help kick off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Brandon Richard882 days ago
Team Pau 2023 NBA All Star Rising Stars Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2023 NBA Rising Stars Game

The young stars of the NBA and NBA G-League gave us a glimpse into the future of basketball and sneakers in the 2023 NBA Rising Stars Game from Salt Lake City.

Brandon Richard1246 days ago
Stephen Curry NBA All Star Game 2022 MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

A quick recap of every sneaker worn by the best basketball players in the world when they came together in Cleveland, Ohio for the 2022 NBA All Star Game/

Brandon Richard1608 days ago
Obi Toppin NBA All Star Dunk Contest 2022
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

A rundown of every sneaker worn by the NBA's highest flyers when they performed their acrobatic dunks in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1609 days ago
Karl-Anthony Towns 2022 NBA All Star 3 Point Contest
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA 3-Point Contest

Take a look at every sneaker worn by the NBA's most lethal and accurate sharpshooters during the 2022 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest in Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1609 days ago
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Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, and Jarrett Allen in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge

A look at all of the sneakers worn by the most well-rounded and skilled players in the NBA during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge from Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1609 days ago
2022 NBA All Star Rising Stars Game
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2022 NBA Rising Stars Game

Recapping the sneakers worn by the NBA's most impactful rookies and emerging superstars during the 2022 NBA All-Star Rising Stars Game from Cleveland, Ohio.

Brandon Richard1610 days ago
Kawhi Leonard NBA All Star Kobe Bryant MVP
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Kawhi Leonard led Team LeBron to victory in a thriller over Team Giannis in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game, earning him the first All-Star Kobe Bryant MVP Award.

Brandon Richard2343 days ago
Derrick Jones Jr. Slam Dunk Contest Champion
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Aaron Gordon and Derrick Jones Jr. battle in what some are calling one of the greatest NBA Dunk Contests of all-time.

Brandon Richard2344 days ago

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