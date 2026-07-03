NBA 2K19

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LeBron James, NBA professional of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Sports

NBA 2K19 Releases 'Come for the Crown' Trailer Featuring LeBron James and Travis Scott

NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition is set to drop on September 7.

Jose Martinez2872 days ago
Bob Donnan
Sports

Here Are the Top-Rated Players in 'NBA 2K19'

At the launch party for 'NBA 2K19' in New York Wednesday, the 2K team set up stations for attendees to test out the game. This provided a glimpse at the ratings for all starting players in the league.

Aaron C. Mansfield2878 days ago
Travis Scott NBA 2K
Music

Travis Scott Performs Surprise Set at NBA 2K19 Launch Party in New York

La Flame surprised NBA 2K fans on Wednesday night at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn. He performed cuts from his new album 'ASTROWORLD.'

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2878 days ago
Keys N Krates "My Soul Is Falling"
Music

Premiere: Keys N Krates Return With Hypnotic New Single "My Soul Is Falling"

Keys N Krates is back with a new single, a new tour, and new info on being featured on 'NBA 2K19.'

Khal2885 days ago
Kobe Bryant
Sports

'NBA 2K19' Features Color Commentary From Kobe, Kevin Garnett, and Bill Simmons

'NBA 2K19' was in the news a week ago as it announced Travis Scott would serve as the soundtrack's executive producer. Now, the video game has made headlines ago. The reason? Three big names will serve as color commentators during in-game action.

Aaron C. Mansfield2885 days ago
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LeBron when he was still with Cleveland.
Sports

LeBron James on His 'NBA 2K19' Rating: 'Not Bad for an Old Head'

He's not a 99, but he's damn close. LeBron James seems satisfied with the overall rating given to him for 'NBA 2K19'.

Gavin Evans2923 days ago

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