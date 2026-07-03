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Ummah is an Arabic word meaning community, brotherhood, or tribe. At the time Tip had just taken his shahada, a declaration of Sunni Muslim faith.Rob Kenner
When the president falsely insinuated Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is sympathetic to Al-Qaeda, his base responded with a chilling chant: "Send her back."Hannah Lifshutz
Trump's opponents began circulating #ObamaWasBetterAt to highlight the bigoted ineptitude of 45 by comparing him to his predecessor, President Barack Obama.Hannah Lifshutz
Over the weekend, the president showcased the most recent example of his unrepentant racism.Hannah Lifshutz