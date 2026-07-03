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Khadijah Farrakhan, Wife of Nation of Islam Leader Louis Farrakhan, Dead at 90
Pop Culture

Khadijah Farrakhan, Nation of Islam First Lady, Dies at 90

She helped rebuild the Nation of Islam from her Chicago home. Now, loved ones reflect on the impact of Khadijah Farrakhan’s life and loss.

Bernadette Giacomazzo20 days ago
Jay Electronica performs in New York in 2022
Music

Jay Electronica Calls Out Wack 100 Over Nation of Islam Comments: 'I Got That Fire You Looking For'

During a recent Clubhouse conversation with Brother Ben X, Wack asked about the money raised during the 1995 Million Man March, and where it went.

Brenton Blanchet1537 days ago
nick cannon backlash
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon Responds to Backlash Over Anti-Semitic Comments (UPDATE)

“What we need is healing. What we need is discussion. Correct me," Cannon told ‘Fast Company’ in response to criticism following a podcast he released in June.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2195 days ago
Ice Cube speaks onstage during the REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT Summit
Music

Ice Cube Calls Out 'The Daily Beast' Reporter for Claiming He Assaulted a Rabbi: 'Get Your Facts Straight'

Ice Cube tweeted out a picture of 'The Daily Beast' journalist, Marlow Stern, after urging him to report correct information or face legal repercussions.

Xavier Hamilton2209 days ago
Rihanna goes to dinner at Kappo Masa
Music

Rihanna Reveals Nipsey Hussle Wanted Her on a Song

Rihanna continues to mourn Nipsey Hussle, revealing he wanted to get her on a song.

Xavier Hamilton2656 days ago
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This is a picture of Barack Obama.
Life

Would this 2005 Photo of Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan Have Changed the 2008 Election?

This 2005 photo with Barack Obama and Louis Farrakhan could have stirred some controversy.

Victoria L. Johnson3095 days ago

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